NTPC chairman meets Jagan

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Gurdeep Singh met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office here on Friday.

In a tweet, NTPC stated that the duo has discussed the possibilities for collaboration in renewable energy generation, pumped storage of hydro-electricity and improving overall efficiency in the power sector.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was quoted as appreciating the NTPC’s efforts in ensuring reliable power supply to the State.