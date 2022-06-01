 NTPC, APIIC pact to give fillip to Mannavaram project

Even as the prestigious NTPC-BHEL Power Projects Limited (NBPPL) project at Mannavaram, has hit a roadblock, the latest proposal to have a joint venture between NTPC and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is expected to give the much-needed fillip to the derailed project.

The prestigious project, conceived by former Chief Minister the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and grounded by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2010, was envisaged with a proposed investment of ₹6,000 crore to provide 6,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs to the district’s hinterland comprising Srikalahasti and Venkatagiri constituencies.

With the State government expressing its willingness to go ahead with the proposal for developing an electronic manufacturing cluster at the site, Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy called on NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday with a request to initiate the process of forming a joint venture, with APIIC as infrastructure facility provider and NTPC as the SEZ developer.