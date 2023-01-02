HamberMenu
N.T. Rama Rao will remain in the hearts of people, says TDP Andhra Pradesh president K. Atchannaidu

January 02, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP State president K. Atchannaidu releasing a brochure on the centenary celebrations of N.T. Rama Rao in Srikakulam on Monday.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu releasing a brochure on the centenary celebrations of N.T. Rama Rao in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party State president K. Atchannaidu on Monday said that the former Chief Minister N.T .Rama Rao will continue to remain in the hearts of people with his contribution to the film industry as well as politics. Along with Srikakulam MP Kinjrapu Rammohan Naidu, he formally released brochure of N.T. Rama Rao’s centenary celebrations to be organised in Bapuji Kalamandir of Srikakulam on January 8.

Mr. Atchannaidu congratulated TDP cultural wing president of Srikakulam district Guttu Chinna Rao and other committee members for organising the celebrations to recall N.T. Rama Rao’s contribution to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Chinna Rao said that NTR was considered to be the replica of God in those days as he played roles of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and others. He said that cultural activities and musical concert will be organised on January 8 as part of the celebrations. The committee members Jami Bhimasankar, Madarapu Venkatesh, Peerukathla Vithal, P.M.J. Babu, Chitti Mohan, Chitti Nagabhushanam and others were present.

