NSUI, Youth Congress protest in front of Minister’s house seeking more DSC posts

February 12, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K. Umashanker

Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress, on February 12 (Monday), staged a protest in front of the residence of Minister for Forests, P. Ramachandra Reddy, here, demanding that the State government immediately enhance the number of teacher posts to 30,000 as against the 6,000 announced in the recent District Selection Committee (DSC).

Earlier, the members led by NSUI state president Naga Madhu Yadav and AP Youth Congress president Lakkaraju Rama Rao took out a rally from Balaji Colony to Amaravathi Nagar, raising slogans against the State government.

Speaking to the media, the protestors condemned Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that during the 2019 elections campaign, he made a promise that he would hold DSC annually with 25,000 posts but did not keep his promise in the last five years.

“But, just before the 2024 elections, he announced the DSC for 6,000 posts. If the number of posts was not increased to 30,000, the youth and unemployed youth would be ready to vote against the YSRCP government,” a protestor said.

