NSUI demands third counselling for EAPCET-qualified candidates in Andhra Pradesh

October 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Only 77 % of the seats were filled in the first and second rounds of the counselling and 27,590 seats are still vacant, says NSUI Andhra Pradesh unit president

P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh unit of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, on Thursday (October 26) demanded a special (third) round of counselling for the candidates who qualified in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET-2023) to fill the more than 27,000 vacant seats in the colleges across the State.

Addressing the media, union’s State president Naga Madhu Yadav said that he had written a letter to the Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, with an appeal to direct the authorities concerned to conduct the third round of counselling for the EAPCET-qualified students as a large number of them were waiting for it.

He said opportunity should be given to the students who attended the first and second rounds of the counselling to participate in the third round also. Stating that only 77 % of the seats were filled in the first and second rounds, while 27,590 seats were still vacant, the NSUI leader said the third round of counselling would benefit more than 13,000 students.

Mr. Madhu Yadav said that if their appeals went unheard, the student union would stage protests at the offices of the Education Minister and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

