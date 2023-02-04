HamberMenu
NSU Vice-Chancellor lauds students for bagging prizes at national festival

February 04, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

G.S.R. Krishnamurthi, Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, has appreciated the student team that won prizes at the 26 th Glory Festival organised by National Youth Integration Centre in Puri (Odisha) recently.

A contingent from the varsity participated in the prestigious event attended by students from across the country and came home with a handful of prizes in various categories.

At a function organised at the campus on Friday, Prof. Krishnamurthy honoured Shreyas Rathi (first prize in literature/debate), A.R. Vasupradha (first prize in ‘Geet Gata Chal’ - light vocal) and Rithesha Chakravarty (first prize in ‘Tak Dhina Dhin’ dance and third prize under the ‘Facebook friend’ category). He called it a ‘moment of pride’ for the central university.

Dean (Academic affairs) in-charge Chakravarthy Raghavan appreciated the team for exhibiting multiple talents. Vagvardini coordinator K. Kumar, additional coordinator Manoj Shinde, cultural coordinator V. Balasubrahmanyam also congratulated the winners.

