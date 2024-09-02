ADVERTISEMENT

NSU students bag medals in State Taekwondo Championship in Tirupati

Updated - September 02, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 07:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The team wins fourteen medals, one gold, five silver and eight bronze, across various categories

The Hindu Bureau

National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi along with the students who won medals at the Taekwondo Men’s and Women’s Open Championship Tournament in Tirupati on Monday.

Students of the National Sanskrit University (NSU) bagged fourteen medals at the Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Men’s and Women’s Open Championship Tournament conducted here on Monday.

The event was organised by the Chittoor District Taekwondo Association and hosted by NSU. The host team won the medals in various categories viz., one gold, five silver and eight bronze medals. Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi appreciated the students for their achievement as well as the Sports Secretary V. Sethuram for the consistent training given to the participants.

Registrar R.J. Ramashree, Deans Rajanikant Shukla (Academic) and S. Dakshinamurthy (Student welfare) were present on the occasion.

CONNECT WITH US