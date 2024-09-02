NSU students bag medals in State Taekwondo Championship in Tirupati

Students of the National Sanskrit University (NSU) bagged fourteen medals at the Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Men’s and Women’s Open Championship Tournament conducted here on Monday.

The event was organised by the Chittoor District Taekwondo Association and hosted by NSU. The host team won the medals in various categories viz., one gold, five silver and eight bronze medals. Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi appreciated the students for their achievement as well as the Sports Secretary V. Sethuram for the consistent training given to the participants.

Registrar R.J. Ramashree, Deans Rajanikant Shukla (Academic) and S. Dakshinamurthy (Student welfare) were present on the occasion.