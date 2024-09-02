GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NSU students bag medals in State Taekwondo Championship in Tirupati

The team wins fourteen medals, one gold, five silver and eight bronze, across various categories

Updated - September 02, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 07:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi along with the students who won medals at the Taekwondo Men’s and Women’s Open Championship Tournament in Tirupati on Monday.

National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi along with the students who won medals at the Taekwondo Men’s and Women’s Open Championship Tournament in Tirupati on Monday.

Students of the National Sanskrit University (NSU) bagged fourteen medals at the Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Men’s and Women’s Open Championship Tournament conducted here on Monday.

The event was organised by the Chittoor District Taekwondo Association and hosted by NSU. The host team won the medals in various categories viz., one gold, five silver and eight bronze medals. Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi appreciated the students for their achievement as well as the Sports Secretary V. Sethuram for the consistent training given to the participants.

Registrar R.J. Ramashree, Deans Rajanikant Shukla (Academic) and S. Dakshinamurthy (Student welfare) were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.