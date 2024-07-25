GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NSU signs MoU with C-DAC to integrate supercomputing capabilities with traditional knowledge

Published - July 25, 2024 07:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
NSU V-C Prof. G.S.R. Krishnamurthy (left) interacting with Dr. S.D. Sudarshan, Executive Director, C-DAC, Bengaluru, ahead of signing an MoU at the varsity campus in Tirupati on Thursday.

NSU V-C Prof. G.S.R. Krishnamurthy (left) interacting with Dr. S.D. Sudarshan, Executive Director, C-DAC, Bengaluru, ahead of signing an MoU at the varsity campus in Tirupati on Thursday.

National Sanskrit University (NSU) Tirupati has signed an MoU with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Government of India, Bengaluru, in an attempt to integrate supercomputing capabilities with traditional wisdom.

Under the ‘Vishwa Guru’ initiative, the tie-up has been initiated with the larger goal of dissemination of ancient Indian knowledge across the globe. NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy exchanged copies of the MoU with C-DAC Executive Director S.D. Sudarshan at his chambers here on Thursday, in the presence of NSU Registrar R.J. Ramasree, Nodal Officer K. Ganapati Bhat, Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad Deputy Director R.V.S.S. Avadhanulu, member convener Shivaram R. Bhat and Deputy Registrar Y.V. Krishna Rao.

The pact creates authenticated platforms for scholars to share their knowledge and offers options for interdisciplinary studies in areas like mathematics, ayurveda, phonetics, meteorology, vedic astrology, cosmology, gemmology, physics, acoustics, biology (vruksha ayurveda), civil engineering.

Under ‘industry linkages’, the stakeholders decided to align the industry practices in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and also collaborate with Director of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), Ganti Suryanarayana Murthy.

The meeting also proposed to develop content, language concepts and new tools for problem-solving and philosophical implementation (Nyaya, Sankhya and Vyseshika). A national workshop coinciding with ‘Sanskrit Week’ is proposed to be conducted on August 11 and 12 to invite viewpoints on the topic.

C-DAC Consultant (Strategy and Management) K.S. Bhat, scientists Ch. Janaki, Annarao Kulkarni, Saritha Raghavaraju, H. Vatsala and IIT Tirupati professor Krishna Prapurna were also part of the deliberations.

