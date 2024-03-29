ADVERTISEMENT

NSU holds ‘All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024’

March 29, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Students performing yoga on the second day of the All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024, hosted by National Sanskrit University, in Tirupati on Friday.

The second edition of the four-day ‘All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024’ engulfed the National Sanskrit University (NSU) campus, with around 400 students from across 24 states arriving at the temple city to participate in the annual festival. The event began on March 28 and will conclude on March 31.

Competitions are being held in 24 categories including dance, vocal music, Antakshari, Sahitya Bhashyam, Agama Bhashyam, folk art forms, etc., with only Sanskrit as the medium.

Several students who participated last year came back for the second time. Many students arrived in traditional attire reflecting the cultural ethos of the states they represent. Students from Maharashtra, Bengal, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh said that the event was a successful cultural confluence for them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US