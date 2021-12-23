NSTL hands over key stealth system to Indian Navy

A prototype of IRSS being handed over by Dr. Samir V Kamat, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials) to Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Material, Integrated Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, at NSTL on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 December 2021 00:27 IST

‘The technology is key to survivability of ships at sea’

The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) handed over the 3MW Diesel Engine Infrared Suppression Signature System (IRSS) to the Indian Navy here on Wednesday.

The system was designed and developed for the indigenously-built aircraft carrier project INS Vikrant.

As part of the programme, a prototype was handed over by Dr. Samir V Kamat, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials), to Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Material, Integrated Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Sandeep said that stealth technology was a key factor for survivability of ships at sea.

Dr. Kamat said handing over the IRSS systems to the Indian Navy signified a major milestone in achieving ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the design and development of naval stealth systems.

NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao said that the NSTL designed and developed systems had been integrated onboard INS Vikrant, which was under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi, and had completed all performance trials successfully.