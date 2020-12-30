NSTL conducts trial of air droppable container

It can carry critical stores for ships in distress

Visakhapatnam-based Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) successfully conducted the maiden flight trial of Sahayak, a new-generation air droppable container with parachute system, capable of carrying critical stores for ships in distress at sea from Indian Navy’s Fixed Wing Aircraft.

The system was deployed off the Goa coast on Wednesday morning. Sahayak-NG has a Satellite-based Reporting Terminal (SBRT), which provides its precise GPS location enabling the ship in distress to pick up critical stores.

After safe separation from the aircraft, the parachute controls the descent of Sahayak-NG for safe touchdown on water. All mission objectives were met as planned. This is a first-of-its-kind trial involving mission critical systems.

Scientists from NSTL led by R.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Principal Project Director, NSTL, scientists from ADRDE, Agra, lead integrator Avantel, Visakhapatnam and Indian Navy aviation personnel participated in the trial.

The airworthiness of the system was certified by CEMILAC. The system has good export potential and also has great utility for commercial and fishing vessels in emergency and distress.