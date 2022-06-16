NSSO to take up year-long survey on key indicators

Officials told to collect reliable and quality samples from households

The 79th round socio-economic survey of the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) will be conducted for one year from July 1, 2022. Trained officers will take up the online survey, said National Statistical Office, Field Operations Division, AP State Deputy Director-General R. Kiran Kumar.

More than 150 staff of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation of Vijayawada and Kadapa regional offices will participate in the survey, he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day training programme for staff on the year-long socio-economic survey here on Thursday, Mr. Kiran Kumar appealed to officers to collect accurate and quality samples after through investigation. The demand for NSSO data was increasing in many departments, he said.

“Even if one sample goes wrong, it will effect severely on a particular village or district. Staff deputed for the survey should select the households properly. The survey data will be given to the Government of India and some international organisations for the sake of planning,” Mr. Kiran Kumar said.

Explaining the key indicators for the survey, he said samples would be collected on formal education, health, child mortality, internet access, AYUSH services, supply of safe drinking water, school dropouts, communicable diseases, sanitation and other topics.

Stating that India was one of the countries undertaking the survey for the last seven decades, the Deputy Director-General said that inspection, scrutiny and super scrutiny system had been arranged for achieving accurate samples.

“This year, focus will be laid on ‘Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey’ and services being provided through Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH). The survey will be helpful for proper planning in various departments,” Mr. Kiran Kumar said.

Joint Director of Directorate of Economics and Statistics P. Ratna Kumar, National Statistical Office drawing and disbursement officer M..J. Samuel, officers B. Prasad Babu, P. Rajashekar, M. Srinivas Rao and others were present.