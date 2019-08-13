NSP, Srisailam closeto attaining FRL

The Srisailam reservoir and the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) are brimming with water due to heavy inflows from the Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka due to intermittent rain.

Over 65,000 cusecs was being discharged from the NSP and the water level touched 560 feet against the full level of 590 feet. The inflow was around 8.25 lakh cusecs and 26 gates were partially lifted.

The storage in NSP was 230t mcft while its total capacity is 312 tmcft.

Due to the flood discharge from NSP, the K.L. Rao Sagar (Pulichintala) dam in Guntur district was receiving 3,61,111 cusecs and 31,565 cusecs was being released. The water level stood at 41.15 metres.

Almatti in full flow

The inflows and outflows at the Almatti dam were over 6,30,041 cusecs and 5,40,991 cusecs respectively on Monday morning.

The inflows into the Narayanpur and Tungabhadra dams were 6,02,175 and 2,19,407 cusecs and outflows were 6,10,686 and 2,21,442 cusecs respectively at the time gathering data in the morning.

Meanwhile, the outflow from the Srisailam reservoir reached 8.51 lakh cusecs while the inflow was 7.53 lakh cusecs.

Water was being released to the Pothireddypadu head regulator and the Mucchumarri and Handri-Neeva projects.

The water level at the Srisailam reservoir was 878.60 feet against the full level of 885 feet and the storage increased to nearly 181 tmcft. The total storage capacity is about 216 tmcft.

Meanwhile, Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district was receiving 12,33,035 cusecs of Godavari river water and 12,32,735 cusecs was being let out.

In Srikakulam district, the Gotta barrage on the Vamsadhara river was receiving 12,549 cusecs and 13,270 cusecs was being let out in the morning.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that the copious inflows into Srisailam and Nagarajuna Sagar reservoirs was going to be a boon for the farmers as crops in lakhs of acres in Krishna delta would be receiving water in the coming days.

He said storage capacities of the two reservoirs were reaching full levels due to the long-awaited rains and farmers had smiles on their faces.