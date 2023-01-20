NSO officials conduct survey on 3,800 industries in AP (WITH PHOTO)

January 20, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh has contributed 19% of Gross Value of Addition (GVA) to the nation during the year 2022, said National Statistical Office, Field Operations Division (NSO, FDO), Vijayawada, Deputy Director General (DDG) R. Kiran Kumar.

The NSO, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has taken up the sample survey in about 3,800 registered industries, and has submitted a report to the Government of India, he said.

Speaking at a one-day workshop for industrialists on Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) here on Friday, he said about 70 Senior Statistical Officers (SSOs) collected data on growth rate, financial position, loans, employability, productions and other aspects.

“The State has contributed about 3.48% of the total GVA, of which 19% was on production of food products and 18% of pharma products, which were the highest,” Mr. Kiran Kumar said.

The SSOs visited textile, chemical, pharma, textiles, cold storage, gas and other units. NSO has conducted ASI in about 2.5 lakh industries, he said.

“The ASI data is one of the parameters used in Gross Domestic Product of the Central and State, Income through Manufacturing Sector, Net Value Addition, Employment status and other particulars. The data helps in framing the industrial policy, in areas identifying the volume in industrial sector of the economy and the investment required,” said Kadapa Director A. Malleswara Rao. Sample survey of unorganised sector units in the State was under process, Mr. Rao said.

Industrialists from about 50 units across the State attended the workshop.