ADVERTISEMENT

NSO officials conduct survey on 3,800 industries in AP (WITH PHOTO)

January 20, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

AP contributes 19 percent of GVA on food products, says DDG Kiran Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh has contributed 19% of Gross Value of Addition (GVA) to the nation during the year 2022, said National Statistical Office, Field Operations Division (NSO, FDO), Vijayawada, Deputy Director General (DDG) R. Kiran Kumar.

The NSO, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has taken up the sample survey in about 3,800 registered industries, and has submitted a report to the Government of India, he said.

Speaking at a one-day workshop for industrialists on Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) here on Friday, he said about 70 Senior Statistical Officers (SSOs) collected data on growth rate, financial position, loans, employability, productions and other aspects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The State has contributed about 3.48% of the total GVA, of which 19% was on production of food products and 18% of pharma products, which were the highest,” Mr. Kiran Kumar said.

The SSOs visited textile, chemical, pharma, textiles, cold storage, gas and other units. NSO has conducted ASI in about 2.5 lakh industries, he said.

“The ASI data is one of the parameters used in Gross Domestic Product of the Central and State, Income through Manufacturing Sector, Net Value Addition, Employment status and other particulars. The data helps in framing the industrial policy, in areas identifying the volume in industrial sector of the economy and the investment required,” said Kadapa Director A. Malleswara Rao. Sample survey of unorganised sector units in the State was under process, Mr. Rao said.

Industrialists from about 50 units across the State attended the workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US