NSG submits report to MHA on Naidu’s arrest

September 15, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Security Guards explained the Centre on how Mr. Naidu was shifted by road from Nandyal to Vijayawada and to Rajahmundry Central Prison, and the security to the Z Plus Category leader at the central jail

The Hindu Bureau

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu being taken to Rajahmundry central jail in Vijayawada. File. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

The National Security Guard (NSG), who are providing security to former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on his arrest.

Mr. Naidu, who is having Z-Plus Category security, was arrested by the AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) at Nandyal, on September 9, at 6 a.m. in the AP Skill Development scam.

He was produced in the ACB Special Court, Vijayawada, on the next day at 6 a. m, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, and was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Prison.

The NSG personnel who were guarding Mr. Naidu at the central jail on Thursday, submitted a report on the arrest of the leader, the further developments and about the security to the Leader of the Opposition.

The NSG officials explained how Mr. Naidu was shifted from Nandyal to Vijayawada by road and from Vijayawada to Rajahmundry Central Prison on the same day and the security position at the jail.

