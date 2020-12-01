NRIs seek Prakasam police help during ‘Spandana’

Prakasam police listen to a woman complainant online during Spandana programme in Ongole on Monday.

ONGOLE

01 December 2020 00:42 IST

SP receives complaints during programme, some online

A Non-Resident Indian living in Ohio in the U.S. on Monday sought the intervention of Prakasam police for restoration of money transferred by her to an unintended bank account, thanks to Internet-based Spandana programme.

The worried woman, Adusumalli Harshini hailing from Markapur, complained to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal online that she had mistakenly transferred $3,000 to an unintended bank account and pleaded with him to get the money back to her. The SP directed the Markapur police to swiftly act and do justice to her.

Another NRI Viparla Ramanjaneyam living in Denmark thanked the Prakasam police for registering a case against a woman, who had allegedly married several persons, including himself, after taking his complaint on file in absentia. Mr. Kaushal assured him of investigating the case thoroughly.

They were among the 79 petitioners who complained to the Prakasam police during “Spanadana” held adhereing to COVID-19 norms on Monday. The complainants from all subdivisions (Ongole-39, Chirala-7, Darsi- 9, Markapuram-16, Kandukur-08) poured out their woes to the SP directly. The SP directed the police officers concerned to resolve the cases expeditiously.