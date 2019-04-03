NRIs lend a helping hand to Jana Sena candidates

VIZIANAGARAM

03 April 2019 00:52 IST

Campaign in favour of the party through social media

Jana Sena Party is striving hard to reach maximum number of people with the support of social media, thanks to the constant support from NRIs who have attachment with JSP president Pawan Kalyan and Sunhorses Bizcon Private Limited CMD Mukka Srinivasa Rao, who is contesting from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat.

As many as 100 software engineers, doctors, business persons, advocates who are working in different countries, including US, New Zealand and Australia, are extending their cooperation. They are campaigning in favour of JSP MLA candidates and MP candidate Mr. Srinivasa Rao with the support of social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp and twitter.

JSP leaders released a brochure with the photos of all NRIs to convey their gratitude. An NRI, Arun Padala who works in a software company in New Zealand, said that many NRIs would participate in the campaign directly in a couple of days. “Earlier, we conducted medical camps and participated in election campaign at railway stations and bus stands since new age of politics will be possible only with Jana Sena Party,” said Mr.Arun.

Advertising

Advertising

A US-based doctor Nagi Reddy said that smart campaign through social media was need of the hour.