ADVERTISEMENT

NRI techie among contenders for TDP nominee in Thamballapalle Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh

February 18, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Konda Narendra’s name is doing the rounds as a strong contender to be pitted against the ‘influential’ Peddireddi family in the backward constituency, say sources

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

USA-returned techie Konda Narendra addressing a meeting in Thamballapalle constituency in Annamayya district. | Photo Credit: File photo

At a time when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is busy finalising candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the name of Konda Narendra, a U.S.A.-retuned techie, is doing the rounds as the probable candidate for Thamballapalle constituency in Annamayya district, where the family of Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy is said to have a good influence.

Sandwiched between Anantapur district and Karnataka, Thamballapalle, which was in Chittoor district before going to Annamayya district during the district reorganisation exercise, is known for its perennial backwardness.

At present, the constituency is being represented by Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy, the younger brother of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy. Sources say that the TDP is searching for a reliable candidate to be pitted against the Peddireddis, which is considered a ‘powerful family’ in the constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The prolonged absence of former MLA and TDP constituency in-charge G. Shankar Yadav from the constituency after the 2019 elections is said to have made the party leadership look for a serious contender. Sources say the TDP have found the right choice in Konda Narendra, who was working as vice-president in the domain of Artificial Intelligence at NVIDIA, a U.S.A.-based company.

Outsiders galore

Mr. Shankar has been living in Bengaluru since his defeat in the 2019 elections. Even incumbent MLA Dwarakanath Reddy hailing from Punganur is also being considered an outsider in the constituency. Sources say Mr. Narendra, who returned home from the U.S.A. a year ago, wants to cash in on the situation.

Having drawn a roadmap for the backward constituency’s development, Mr. Narendra has forged strong ties with the local farmers and unemployed youth by holding several workshops and skill development camps. Sources in the TDP have indicated that the name of Mr. Narendra is in the list of probables.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US