NRI from Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district shot dead at a grocery store in Dallas, U.S.

Hailing from a farmer’s family, Dasari Gopikrishna had left for the U.S. in search of a job nine months ago; he landed a job and was scheduled to leave Dallas on June 23, and the day he was shot dead was his last working day at the store, says family friend Narasimha Rao

Published - June 23, 2024 10:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Dasari Gopikrishna, an NRI from Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, was shot dead in the U.S. on June 22 (Saturday), reports reaching here on June 23 (Sunday) said.+

He is survived by his wife, son and parents. His father is a farmer and mother a housewife.

Gopikrishna, hailing from Yazali village, had left for the U.S. in search of a job about nine months ago. He had taken up part-time assignment at a grocery store in Dallas, Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, a family friend of Gopikrishna from the same village, told The Hindu.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that Gopikrishna was a bright student. He had landed a job and was expected to join duty in a couple of days. He was scheduled to leave Dallas on June 23, and June 22 was his last working day at the store where had been shot dead.

The Dallas police had arrested the accused. The assailant had fired the gun shot for a cigarette packet, Mr. Narasimha Rao said, quoting the Dallas police.

Naidu expresses shock, offers all help

Meanwhile, taking to ‘X’, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident.

“Deeply saddened to learn that a young Dasari Gopikrishna from Bapatla has succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in Texas, USA. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and assure them that the GoAP will extend every possible support to help bring the body home. We firmly stand by the family and pray for them to find strength through this difficult time,” Mr. Naidu said in his post.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a statement, urged the State and Union governments to initiate appropriate action to bring back the body, and do justice to the deceased family members.

Meanwhile, TANA members are arranging to bring the body back home.

