NRI doctors to help mitigate maternal and infant mortality rate in A.P.

Several NRIs from the State evinced interest to support the 'Family Doctor' concept to be introduced by the State government.

NRI medical affairs adviser to the Health Department Dr. Vasudeva R. Nalipireddy along with American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) honorary president Dr. Kolli Ravi, neonatologist Dr. Prakash M. Kabbur, Train and Help Babies director Dr. Singam Haribabu and others met Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini at the Health Department office in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Speaking to reporters later, Dr. Vasudeva said that a team of NRI doctors had studied the high incidence of maternal and infant mortality rate in certain districts. The NRI doctors’ team had offered to support the government in this aspect and the Minister and officials had agreed in principle to collaborate.

He said that soon programmes on maternal and infant mortalities would be conducted in the medical colleges in Tirupati and Guntur districts. U.S.A.'s Train and Help Babies, International Lions Club and other NGOs would take part in the programme.

The team said that it would provide the necessary support to the 'Family Doctor' concept in the State.