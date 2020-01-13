NRI doctors from U.S. to support rural healthcare

American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the largest ethnic medical organisation in the United States representing over 60,000 doctors of Indian origin, will be partnering with the State government to adopt some of the backward villages.

Under ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative, the AAPI is already providing healthcare and other basic facilities in some of the villages. It has provided drinking water and other infrastructure and set up a medical clinic at Burgula village in Telangana. “We want to take it up on a large scale in Andhra Pradesh to express our regards to motherland,” AAPI president Sudhakar Jonnalagadda has said.

Dr. Sudhakar during his recent visit told The Hindu that the AAPI had been working in partnership with Tata Trusts to improve healthcare in rural India. Nearly 75% of poor live in villages and have no access to basic medical care.

“There is a high burden of cancer in India with 1.9 million new cases reported every year and most cases are need of multi-modal and multi-year treatment due to delayed diagnosis. Over 50% of cancer patients visit the doctor for the first time at or past the third stage of cancer,” he pointed out.

Demand-supply gap

The doctor observed that there is a significant demand-supply gap especially for indigent and low to middle income group patients due to limited infrastructure and high cost of care resulting in long waiting time and travel costs compounding the problem by increasing overall treatment cost and reducing survival prospects.

“By partnering with Tata Trusts, the AAPI members are helping through medical, surgical and radiation oncologists to deliver quality care by spending three months in Tata cancer health care centres in India,” he stated.

Contaminated water

Dr. Sudhakar said the AAPI was also working with Community Pure Water Foundation, Inc. (CPW). As per UN reports, he said, India ranked 120th among 122 countries in water quality index and approximately 70% of water supply in the country was likely to be contaminated leading to death of two lakh persons every year. The AAPI would was keen on intervening to supplement the efforts of the government and NGO sector by removing factors causing contamination by leveraging domestically available technology.

“We are committed to help the Indian government to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 in association with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID),” he stated adding they had already launched a pilot project for tackling traumatic brain injury in Visakhapatnam.