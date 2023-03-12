NRI couple from Singapore among three killed in road mishap

March 12, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A couple from Singapore, Naga Jyothi and Selvarajan, and their relative were killed on the spot after their car got hit by a speeding oil container truck at Dharmapuri village of Nagari urban mandal, 65 km from here on Sunday morning.

Circle Inspector (Nagari) Sreeni Vasanthi said that the car got mangled and was stuck under the container. The bodies of the three deceased got crushed completely and they had to use an earthmover to retrieve them. The bodies were sent to the area hospital at Nagari for autopsy.

‘On their way to Tirumala’

“During preliminary investigation, it was identified that the couple, natives of Chennai, lived in Singapore and were on their way to Tirumala for darshan,” the Inspector said.

The traffic on the road was thrown out of gear with several vehicles getting stranded on the busy Puttur-Chennai National Highway due to the road mishap and the police were able to clear the traffic in two hours. A case was registered.