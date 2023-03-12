ADVERTISEMENT

NRI couple from Singapore among three killed in road mishap

March 12, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The car got hit by a speeding oil container truck at Dharmapuri village of Nagari urban mandal, 65 km from Chittoor

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The mangled remains of the car and the oil container truck which collided near Nagari in Chittoor district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A couple from Singapore, Naga Jyothi and Selvarajan, and their relative were killed on the spot after their car got hit by a speeding oil container truck at Dharmapuri village of Nagari urban mandal, 65 km from here on Sunday morning.

Circle Inspector (Nagari) Sreeni Vasanthi said that the car got mangled and was stuck under the container. The bodies of the three deceased got crushed completely and they had to use an earthmover to retrieve them. The bodies were sent to the area hospital at Nagari for autopsy.

‘On their way to Tirumala’

“During preliminary investigation, it was identified that the couple, natives of Chennai, lived in Singapore and were on their way to Tirumala for darshan,” the Inspector said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic on the road was thrown out of gear with several vehicles getting stranded on the busy Puttur-Chennai National Highway due to the road mishap and the police were able to clear the traffic in two hours. A case was registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US