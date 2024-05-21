NRI booked for ‘provoking people’ to disrupt Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister convoy

Vuyyuru Lokesh Babu, an NRI, was booked for allegedly provoking people on social media groups by sending messages urging them to disrupt Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy on the way to the Vijayawada airport near Gannavaram.

Dr. Lokesh Babu, who has US citizenship, sent the messages on May 17, when the Chief Minister was leaving for a foreign tour.

Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the Gannavaram police traced Dr. Lokesh Babu on the premises of Vijayawada Airport near Gannavaram on May 17 night.

“The police admitted Dr. Lokesh Babu to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. Later, he was shifted to the police station, and a case, under Section 153 of IPC, was registered,” the SP said.

Mr. Adnan Nayeem said the Krishna Police alerted the US embassy, Home Ministry, and the concerned officials about the booking of a case against the US citizen. The accused was freed later and the case is under investigation, the SP added.