NRI author offers to donate sale proceeds of his book to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

December 31, 2022 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The book containing 22 chapters deals with the frequently-asked spiritual questions and brings out the answers from his own life experiences.

A.D. Rangarajan

Singapore-based Venkata Vinod Parimi with his book ‘ Daivameemamsa’ released at Tirumala recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Singapore-based Venkata Vinod Parimi has announced to donate the sale proceeds of his new book ‘ Daivameemamsa’ to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The technocrat turned author, working as the Regional Director (Asia Pacific) for a German company, has chosen to donate to TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust, which funds the Devasthanams’ activities pertaining to protection and propagation of native cow breeds. The book containing 22 chapters deals with the frequently-asked spiritual questions and brings out the answers from his own life experiences.

Earlier too, Mr. Vinod had donated the proceeds of his previous works ‘ Daivamtho Na Anubhavalu’ (part I and II), totalling to ₹2 lakh, to the TTD’s trust. After releasing the book recently at Tirumala, he dropped the first copy into Srivari Hundi, as a humble offering to the Lord of Seven Hills. He also donated ₹1 lakh to the TTD on the occasion.

The book ‘ Daivameemamsa’ is available on Amazon, besides at leading book sellers in the Telugu States.

