NREGS works in 13,326 villages in A.P. to begin on October 14 

Updated - September 29, 2024 03:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The resolution to take up the works was passed in gram sabhas of 13,326 villages held on one day on August 23

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) department will start various works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in 13,326 villages on October 14. 

Resolutions to take up the works were passed in village meetings (Grama Sabhas) held on a single day on August 23 under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for PR&RD K. Pawan Kalyan.

The conduct of these meetings was recognised as a World Record feat by the World Records Union. 

According to an official release, the Central government had provided ₹1,987 crore from the 15th Finance Commission and ₹4,500 crore for undertaking development works in all villages in A.P. under different schemes mostly NREGS.

Mr. Kalyan instructed the officials to take necessary steps for the commencement of the works and to upload their village-wise details, including funds received and spent, on a website for the sake of monitoring.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
