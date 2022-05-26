NREGS programme officer held for “taking” bribe

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday held an Additional Programme Officer of the MGNREGS office at Kothapalli in Nandyal district while reportedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000.

Acting on a Spandana phone call, Kurnool Anti-Corruption Bureau Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy and his team members had laid a trap and caught the accused, Bannuru Maddileti, red-handed when he demanded ₹15,000 gratification for the construction of a sericulture shed that was sanctioned in the name of the complainant’s mother under MGNREGS scheme.

The complainant, Radha Krishna of Veerapuram village in Kothapalli mandal, had lodged a complaint through the Spandana (5133) and had also lodged a written complaint.

The ACB officials later conducted a chemical test to prove those currency notes were the same they had sent for trap. The officials are conducting post-trap proceedings.