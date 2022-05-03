NREGS bills totaling ₹1,900 crore being cleared: Minister Mutyala Naidu 

Deputy CM and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development B. Mutyala Naidu said pending bills under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) amounting to ₹1,900 crore were being immediately cleared.

Administrative sanction has been given for a sum of ₹1,073 crore to undertake repairs to 9,000 km of PR roads on a war - footing, he said.

Besides, payment of pending bills for works done by the Rural Water Supply Department totaling ₹800 crore was given the nod, he told media persons on Monday.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to ensure there was no scarcity of cement for the construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), bulk milk cooling centres etc. taken up under the material component of MGNREGS.

Priority was given to quality of works and it was being constantly monitored in order to take penal action against those responsible for substandard works.