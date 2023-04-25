HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NREGA workers deployed to minimise paddy crop loss in Konaseema

Farmers in the rain-hit areas told to halt harvesting for three days

April 25, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The local people enrolled under the NREGA have been deployed to carry out post-harvest activities of paddy in the rain-hit pockets to minimise crop loss due to the recent rains in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

In an official release issued on Tuesday, Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that the NREGA workers have been provided work in the paddy fields where they would take up post-harvest activities for the paddy that was hit by the recent rains in Mummudivaram, Razole, and Allavaram mandals. 

The farmers have been told to stop harvesting for the next three days to save the crop on the field.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.