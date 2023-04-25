NREGA workers deployed to minimise paddy crop loss in Konaseema

April 25, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The local people enrolled under the NREGA have been deployed to carry out post-harvest activities of paddy in the rain-hit pockets to minimise crop loss due to the recent rains in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

In an official release issued on Tuesday, Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that the NREGA workers have been provided work in the paddy fields where they would take up post-harvest activities for the paddy that was hit by the recent rains in Mummudivaram, Razole, and Allavaram mandals.

The farmers have been told to stop harvesting for the next three days to save the crop on the field.