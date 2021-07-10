NREDCAP formulates scheme to provide e-bikes to govt. employees on EMI

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 July 2021 18:53 IST

Beneficiaries need not make any down payment, say officials

Electric vehicles may rule the roads in the State during the next three to four years, if the plans of the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDCAP) are any indication. The NREDCAP has formulated a scheme to provide electric two-wheelers to government employees on EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) basis.

The beneficiaries need not make any down payment and the EMIs can be for periods ranging from 24 to 60 months. The EMI amount would be between ₹2,000 and ₹2,500, which includes the Annual Maintenance Cost (AMC) of the vehicle for three years. The maximum speed of the vehicle would be between 40 and 100 km/hr, based on the model and brand chosen by the beneficiary.

The scheme is applicable to all government employees, including those in the Cooperative Societies, Public Sector Undertakings and pensioners. The focus would be on village/ward secretariat staff and other low paid employees, who opt for this scheme.

NREDCAP, which developed a web portal and mobile app for processing, approval and monitoring of two-wheeler distribution programme on EMI basis to government employees, will act as a single window agency for the implementation of the scheme. The Heads of Departments and the Drawing and Disbursement Officers (DDOs) have been asked to motivate their employees to adopt EVs.

Interested employees have to submit their application through evnredcap mobile app or through the web portal www.evnredcap.in and the application will be transferred to the DDO login. The DDO has to verify the application regarding the eligibility criteria based on salary for deduction of EMI amount from his/her monthly salary. Based on the application duly signed by both the employee and the DDO, the NREDCAP would verify and process the application.

The vehicle would be delivered to the employee on receipt of the first EMI amount by NREDCAP.

The target of the E-Mobility policy of the State government is to phase out all fossil-based commercial and logistics vehicles by 2024 in the top four cities of the State and in all cities of the State by 2030.

“The G.O. regarding the scheme has been issued only a few days ago and we are in process of activating the app. It will take a little more time for the scheme to be operational,” said a senior official of the NREDCAP, who did not want to be quoted.