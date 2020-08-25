NRDC to help develop skill colleges in State

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has reached an understanding with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) to set up innovation, incubation and production centres in the proposed skill colleges in the State.

After many rounds of talks between the representatives of the APSSDC and NRDC, an online deal was sealed on Tuesday between NRDC officials and the corporation Chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy and MD and CEO Arja Srikanth.

The NRDC is a leading technology transfer organisation in the country.

The corporation officials said these centres would impart skill training to students to make them more employable. The NRDC would not only help pool funds for the startups selected by the corporation but also help develop the incubation centres.

APSSDC Executive Directors D.V. Ramakoti Reddy and B. Nageswara Rao and NRDC’s Sahu, Purushotham and Bhavya played a key role in the talks that culminated in the partnership.