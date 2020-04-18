NRDC to fund commercialisation of COVID-19 combating techniques

National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), an enterprise of the Department of Science and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has launched a scheme to support the researchers and innovators in their fight against COVID-19.

NRDC Chairman and Managing Director H. Purushotham told The Hindu that this was one of the key initiatives of the Union government to fight the pandemic.

He said under the scheme, the NRDC would grant financial support up to ₹10 lakh. Higher amount could also be considered in deserving proposals.

The grant-in-aid is for value addition such as scaling up, prototype development, market testing of the prototype, generating data required by regulatory authorities and certification. The thrust areas include eco-friendly sanitisers, rapid test kits, PPEs, ventilators, medicines and vaccines.

The NRDC will support development of technologies in the areas of tracking, testing and treatment covering process scale up, pilot plant studies, validation, authentication of products and registration with regulatory authorities. Research laboratories, universities, startups and MSMEs are eligible to apply. NRDC has also brought out a compendium on Indian technologies for combating COVID-19. He said most of these technologies were at proof of concept (POC) test stage and they would enable the entrepreneurs to take the product to market fast. Startups /entrepreneurs willing to commercialise these POC tested technologies should submit applications for grant to commercialise the technologies.

Last date

The last date for applying on prescribed form is May 15. For more details, about the scheme and application form, researchers and innovators are requested to visit website www.nrdcindia.com.