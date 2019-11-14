NRDC pledges support to technology startups

National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) Chairman and Managing Director H. Purushotham on Wednesday vowed to handhold MSME startups in achieving their business goals by protecting their Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

Speaking at an awarensss programme on IPR organised by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute in association with NRDC, Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM), Mr. Purushotham said that awareness levels on IPR protection among MSMEs was low.

“The Government of India is keen on promoting innovative technologies,” Mr. Purushotham said, detailing how they were guiding entrepreneurs in playing a key role in the knowledge economy by patenting and protecting IPRs. “The number of patents filed in India is more from foreign countries than domestic firms due to lack of awareness,” he added.

Mr. Purushotham said an all-encompassing IPR policy had initiated the process for building an ecosystem in realising the full potential of intellectual property and explained about the availability of a legal and legislative framework to protect one’s rights over development of a technology.

He also cited the success stories of Uber, Flipkart and Ola and how they turned into billion dollar companies due to innovation and execution of their business strategies.

IPR and its component details were highlighted by speakers. Among others, former president of AP Chambers of Commerce G. Sambasiva Rao, VCCI president K. Mallikarjuna Rao, director of academic affairs and research, Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University Dayananda Murthy, CEO of Bio Valley, AP MedTech Zone Amit Srivastava, Assistant Director of MSME-DI G.V.R. Naidu and NRDC Vizag branch in-charge B.K. Sahu attended the programme.