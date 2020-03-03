NPR not acceptable in present form: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the government would move a resolution during the upcoming Assembly session urging the Centre to revert to the conditions prevailing in 2010 in the National Population Register (NPR) .

Mr, Jagan tweeted, “Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my state. After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010. To this effect, we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming Assembly session.”

Earlier, Muslim leaders, who called on him at his camp office at Tadepalli near here, expressed their concern over the NPR. They presented a turban and chadar to Mr. Jagan and urged him to attend the two-day 423rd Hazrat Syed Shah Bukhari Urs to be organised at Kondapalli near here from March 5 (Thursday) as chief guest.

Urs committee chairman Md Altaf, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, Ministers Velampalli Srinivas, Anil Kumar Yadav, Government Advisor (Pubic Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLAs Hafeez Khan, Mustafa, and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy were present.

Mr. Jagan had asserted in December last that his government was not in favour of bringing the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He sought to assure minorities in the State that his government would oppose the nationwide NRC.

Process to start in April

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari said the government would not implement the NRC in the State. The YSR Congress had supported the NDA government in passing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament.

The process of collecting information for NPR will start in April and will be completed by September. The NPR is a database of people living in India, citizens or not, but the NRC is a database of Indian citizens.