NPCIL urged to construct mini fishing jetty near Dharmavaram

Etcherla MLA N. Eswara Rao on Tuesday requested officials of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to sanction ₹6 crore for the construction of the mini fishing jetty near Dharmavaram or surrounding areas for the benefit of fishermen, who sacrificed their lands for the construction of proposed nuclear plant at Kovvada of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district. He held a meeting with NPCIL officials including Chief Engineer Prasad in Ranasthalam and explained the grievances of the villagers.

He said that a few families could not benefit from Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package and other benefits in the district. Mr. Eswara Rao sought the construction of a model colony for displaced families and R&R package for 16 people who were left out of the financial assistance and other benefits. NPCIL officials assured to bring their grievances to the notice of the higher authorities at the earliest.