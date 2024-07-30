GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NPCIL urged to construct mini fishing jetty near Dharmavaram

Updated - July 30, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:06 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Etcherla MLA N. Eswara Rao holding a meeting with NPCIL officials and villagers, in Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

Etcherla MLA N. Eswara Rao holding a meeting with NPCIL officials and villagers, in Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

Etcherla MLA N. Eswara Rao on Tuesday requested officials of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to sanction ₹6 crore for the construction of the mini fishing jetty near Dharmavaram or surrounding areas for the benefit of fishermen, who sacrificed their lands for the construction of proposed nuclear plant at Kovvada of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district. He held a meeting with NPCIL officials including Chief Engineer Prasad in Ranasthalam and explained the grievances of the villagers.

He said that a few families could not benefit from Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package and other benefits in the district. Mr. Eswara Rao sought the construction of a model colony for displaced families and R&R package for 16 people who were left out of the financial assistance and other benefits. NPCIL officials assured to bring their grievances to the notice of the higher authorities at the earliest.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.