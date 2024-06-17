NPCIL distributes kits, textbooks to government school students in Vizianagaram

As part of their corporate social responsibility, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) provided kits to students of the Mandal Praja Parishad Upper Primary School of Kandivalasa in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district, on Monday.

The officials handed over 90 kits and 82 textbook sets to the school’s headmaster Y. Madhusudana Rao and school assistant (Mathematics) P. Govinda Naidu, who appreciated NPCIL for the initiative.

Mr. Rao said underprivileged students have benefited from the public sector company’s initiative. Mr. Naidu said that the early distribution of textbooks would enable students to understand the lessons quickly when they are taught the same in school.

