 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Now, YSRCP leaders file police complaint for derogatory social media posts

Tirupati MP contemplates moving privilege motion against police

Published - November 18, 2024 04:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Former MLA and YSRCP in-charge for Tirupati and Chittoor districts, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, files a complaint with the Tirupati East Police on Monday (November 18). Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy, former ministers R.K. Roja and K. Narayanaswamy, city Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav are seen.

Former MLA and YSRCP in-charge for Tirupati and Chittoor districts, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, files a complaint with the Tirupati East Police on Monday (November 18). Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy, former ministers R.K. Roja and K. Narayanaswamy, city Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav are seen. | Photo Credit: K V Poornachandra Kumar

A delegation comprising senior YSR Congress Party functionaries submitted a complaint at the Tirupati East police station here on Monday (November 18), demanding action against the social media activists who had depicted their party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in poor light.

The action comes on the heels of the scores of complaints filed by leaders of the ruling TDP and Jana Sena Party last week, prompting police action against the social media activists owing allegiance to the YSR Congress Party.

Former MLA and former chairman of TTD Trust Board Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who is currently the convenor of the party’s Tirupati and Chittoor district units, led the delegation to the station.

However, the YSRCP leaders complained that they were deliberately made to wait and meted out a raw deal by the police. It was only after pressure exerted in the form of slogan shouting that the policemen accepted their complaint, it was alleged.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Reddy explained that a section of the social media handles, which aligned with the ruling dispensation, was bent on deliberately tarnishing the image of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members, by dwelling on their personal issues.

Responding to the alleged cold response by the policemen on duty at the station, he expressed anguish saying: “We wonder if the department is used to serve the public or harass the rival party leaders.”

Privilege motion

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy has said he would move a privilege motion against the police officials for refusing to accept a complaint submitted by the YSR Congress leaders against the social media handlers. He said it pained him to see the slew of posts depicting Mr. Jagan in bad taste and demanded the police to act tough against the perpetrators. “Nobody came forward to take our complaint for nearly 40 minutes. Even after we submitted the same, no receipt was given to us,” Dr. Gurumoorthy said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kalathuru Narayanaswamy and ex-Minister R.K. Roja accused the ruling Alliance government of resorting to political vendetta and warned of backlash if their patience was taken for granted.

City Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav, constituency in-charge leaders Chevireddy Mohith Reddy (Chandragiri), Nookathoti Rajesh (Satyavedu), MCT corporators Sk. Babu and M. Sekhar Reddy were present.

Published - November 18, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.