Now, YSRCP leaders file police complaint for derogatory social media posts

A delegation comprising senior YSR Congress Party functionaries submitted a complaint at the Tirupati East police station here on Monday (November 18), demanding action against the social media activists who had depicted their party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in poor light.

The action comes on the heels of the scores of complaints filed by leaders of the ruling TDP and Jana Sena Party last week, prompting police action against the social media activists owing allegiance to the YSR Congress Party.

Former MLA and former chairman of TTD Trust Board Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who is currently the convenor of the party’s Tirupati and Chittoor district units, led the delegation to the station.

However, the YSRCP leaders complained that they were deliberately made to wait and meted out a raw deal by the police. It was only after pressure exerted in the form of slogan shouting that the policemen accepted their complaint, it was alleged.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Reddy explained that a section of the social media handles, which aligned with the ruling dispensation, was bent on deliberately tarnishing the image of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members, by dwelling on their personal issues.

Responding to the alleged cold response by the policemen on duty at the station, he expressed anguish saying: “We wonder if the department is used to serve the public or harass the rival party leaders.”

Privilege motion

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy has said he would move a privilege motion against the police officials for refusing to accept a complaint submitted by the YSR Congress leaders against the social media handlers. He said it pained him to see the slew of posts depicting Mr. Jagan in bad taste and demanded the police to act tough against the perpetrators. “Nobody came forward to take our complaint for nearly 40 minutes. Even after we submitted the same, no receipt was given to us,” Dr. Gurumoorthy said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kalathuru Narayanaswamy and ex-Minister R.K. Roja accused the ruling Alliance government of resorting to political vendetta and warned of backlash if their patience was taken for granted.

City Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav, constituency in-charge leaders Chevireddy Mohith Reddy (Chandragiri), Nookathoti Rajesh (Satyavedu), MCT corporators Sk. Babu and M. Sekhar Reddy were present.