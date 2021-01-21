Now, your ID card just a click away

Self-operating kiosk at youth festival catches the eye

Here’s a self-operating kiosk that enables one access the server and take the printout of any of the identity cards recognised by the government.

The kiosk was on display at ‘Prerana’, the two-day district-level Youth Festival 2021 organised at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering campus that ended on Wednesday. Touted as the first-ever event, it aims at all-round development of youth in Chittoor district. Developed by Sai Ram’s Innomations India Private Limited, having Tirupati as its headquarters, the kiosk received laurels from MLC Y. Srinivasulu Reddy and District Collector Bharat Narayana Gupta during its inauguration.

The team, led by its Managing Director V. Sudhakar Reddy, which developed the kiosk, is involved in the smart card business for the last 25 years and executed bulk orders for the government as well as the private sector.

The kiosk is linked to the official website from which the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) can be downloaded and printed in no time. All that one has to do is to key in one’s voter identity card number and enter the OTP received on the mobile phone. Once the card is displayed on the screen, it can be downloaded and a printout taken on the PVC card within minutes.

The company is also the official distributor of the plastic card for entire South India. “Our cards will be officially used for the first time in the ensuing general elections to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,” says M. Padmanabhan, manager (business development) of Sai Ram’s Innomations, having operations in Tirupati, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Integration

The kiosk facilitates futuristic integration with the UIDAI and Transport Department, so that one can download Aadhar card and also the driving licence. Though the net savvy urban residents have the wherewithal to get the same in their vicinity, the target of these kiosks is the rural areas, where the dwellers are deprived of such a facility. “We plan to set up such kiosks in panchayat or mandal-level offices, from where the citizens can easily print their identity cards,” says Mr. Padmanabhan. The product also drew attention at the AP Police Duty Meet held recently in Tirupati.