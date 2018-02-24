Now vet education at doorstep of dairy farmers

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) has launched a mobile information kiosk, which will be the one-stop solution for all issues on animal husbandry.

Named as 'Pasu Vignana Prachara Vahini', the vehicle is aimed at taking veterinary education to doorstep of dairy farmers. The van has been specially fabricated with facilities such as a huge LED screen to show films, a library with CD/DVDs, a vending point to sell books and discs at a subsidised price, besides mobile/laptop charging point, “Apart from the driver, a team of five extension experts can travel at a time to any remote village in this vehicle”, SVVU director (extension) D. Srinivasulu told The Hindu. Apart from playing from CDs and dongles, the van can also 'live stream' videos from the internet.

While this van will be retained on the varsity campus, its features will be replicated in three more such fabricated vehicles, to be sent to Garividi, Gannavaram and Proddatur to cater to the needs of North Andhra, Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions respectively.

The vehicle was launched on the sidelines of the 18th Indian Veterinary Congress and 25th annual conference of Indian Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Researchwhich began at the College of Veterinary Science here on Friday.

Speakers at the national symposium conducted on the occasion dwelt extensively on the need for leadership in veterinary sector to promote national and international collaboration, work for coalitions and linkages to ensure global competitiveness in animal health and production, research and education. SVVU Vice-Chancellor Y. Hari Babu, National Centre for Cell Sciences (Pune) Director G.C. Mishra and Animal Husbandry Commissioner Suresh S. Honnappagol emphasised the need to ensure high competence in the field of veterinary education.

IAAVR president S.N. Singh and secretary Rishendra Verma spoke on the importance of an Indian Council of Veterinary Research (ICVR) on the lines of ICMR and ICAR, and efforts taken in the last two decades towards achieving it. SVVU dean T.S. Chandrasekhara Rao, associate dean K. Nalini Kumari and organising secretary A. Ravi were among the participants.