Now, TTD calendars, diaries can be delivered abroad

A volunteer selling Srivari calendars and diaries for the year 2021 at Tirumala.

TIRUPATI

05 November 2020 01:18 IST

TTD updates its website and inks pact with Amazon for the purpose

Srivari calendars and diaries for 2021 can now be bought by the devout staying abroad. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has readied its website to ensure smooth delivery and inked a pact with online retailer Amazon.

Online purchase

Devotees can book their copies by clicking on the ‘publications’ tab on the website www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in and making payments through their debit or credit cards. The TTD will ensure the delivery through India Post to the address mentioned during the online booking, with an additional charge for packing and shipping. The facility has been extended to the devotees living in foreign countries and the delivery can be confirmed to the buyer through SMSes.

However, the not-so tech-savvy people can also buy the calendars and diaries by sending demand drafts drawn on ‘The Executive Officer, TTD’ payable at Tirupati with a covering letter addressed to ‘The Special Officer, TTD book publications and sales department, Press Compound, Kapila Theertham Road, Tirupati – 517 507. For more details, the devotees can dial 0877 – 2264209 or 9963955585.

The prices of the various products are as follows: twelve-sheet calendar (₹100), big diary (₹130), small diary (₹100), tabletop calendar (₹60), Srivari / Sri Padmavathi solo big calendar (₹15), Srivaru and Padmavathi calendar (₹10) and Telugu Panchangam (₹20).

The products are available at the TTD’s counters at Tirumala, Tirupati, information centres in Delhi, Vjiayawada, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and at the temples affiliated to the TTD.