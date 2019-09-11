Now, research papers will be screened for plagiarism at AU

A few years ago, a Ph.D thesis of a research scholar from Andhra University was rejected after it emerged that the work done by the scholar was fully plagiarised.

The scholar had copied the work of another researcher verbatim, to the extent that even the name of the original researcher was included in the thesis. The startling development left AU in an embarrassing situation, prompting officials to institute course-correcting measures to avoid a recurrence of such incidents.

This led to the university’s decision to put all research papers through a series of rigorous tests to check for plagiarism, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy told The Hindu.

The V-C added that all research papers and theses would be subjected to the tests as per MHRD guidelines.

“Gone are the days when ‘Ctrl A, Ctrl C and Ctrl V’ (cut-copy-paste) used to be the go-to formula for some researchers,” a senior varsity official said.

Rigorous testing

“Researchers have to submit a soft copy, which will be sent to INFLIBNET in Gandhinagar to undergo the plagiarism test. As per the norms, the permissible limit for copy or reproduction of original research is only up to 20%. If the researcher exceeds the limit, the work will be rejected even before it can be submitted for evaluation,” said the V-C.

Apart from this, present researchers will also come under the scanner, as according to UGC guidelines, all universities have been told to submit a soft copy of all the research work that was submitted and approved in the last 15 years.

“Based on the new guidelines, we are asking all the research guides to contact their researchers to obtain a soft copy or at least digitise the hard copy so that they can be sent to INFLIBNET,” said Prof. Prasad Reddy.

Much-needed move

According to a senior professor who is working at AU and wished to remain unnamed, this is a much-delayed but welcome move by UGC, as quality and ground-breaking research work can now be expected from researchers and their guides.

“The software at INFLIBNET is open to all universities, and it is holistic and comprehensive. Even if five words in a sentence are detected to be similar to an earlier work, the software highlights it as plagiarism,” the professor said.

Established in 1926, the university offers over 300 courses and every year enrols close to 500 research scholars.