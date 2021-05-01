Andhra Pradesh

Now, pay Railway freight charges online

The Ministry of Railways on Friday, has issued guidelines for online payment of freight charges, which will be implemented from June 1, 2001.

An online payment system through Freight Business Development (FDB) portal through SBI’s payment gateway, will be available round the clock, Railway authorities said.

Payment shall be available through all modes like Netbanking/RTGS/NEFT, credit card/debit card/UPI through customer’s dashboard, officials said, adding that freight loading will get a boost with the decision.

