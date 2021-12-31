Now, ‘immunity booster bouquets’ to tackle Omicron!

Floral decors prepare a bouquet with tender coconut at Blue Petals, as part of their immunity booster series ahead of New Year’s Day in Tirupati on Thursday.

31 December 2021 13:38 IST

The ‘immunity booster’ series of bouquets have flooded the Tirupati market, with the ingredients being tender coconuts, watermelon, citric fruits, dry fruits and nuts

When the emergence of Omicron variant at the fag end of 2021 challenges the very purpose of Covid-19 vaccination, the importance of developing a strong immunity comes to the fore yet again.

Laying emphasis on this aspect while ushering in the New Year with open hands, the ‘immunity booster’ series of bouquets have flooded the Tirupati market, with the ingredients being tender coconuts, watermelon, citric fruits, dry fruits and nuts. Of all these, the tender coconut seems to be the ‘in thing’ for the season, which is selling like hot cakes.

“Presenting coconut to guests is an age-old Indian custom, which has faded of late as many think it is not modern. This is why we have combined this traditional element into the modern culture of presenting bouquets”, says C.B.V. Saikumar Reddy of Blue Petals, a leading florist who has come up with the novel idea. Tender coconut contains potassium, manganese, copper, selenium and magnesium. Similarly, watermelon contains potassium, copper, Vitamins B5 andA, apart from Vitamin C. The selling price of coconut bouquets is ₹300, while fruit baskets are available from ₹150. The idea has caught up among the denizens and the concept is going viral on social media.

Focus on fluid intake

Apart from the Omicron variant, the occurrence of seasonal flu has also acted as a catalyst. “The prevalence of dengue and other viral fevers after the devastating floods in and around Tirupati underlines the importance of fluid intake, which prompted us to offer gift-wrapped tender coconuts”, says Mr. Saikumar, adding that this ‘immunity booster’ series was launched in consultation with medical practitioners and nutritional experts.