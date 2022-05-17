Now, hospitals must report all cancer cases within a week to govt.

Move aimed at improving research to prevent and control the disease, says G.O.

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh has declared cancer as a notified disease following the recommendations of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

ICMR recommended that it is necessary to initiate mandatory reporting of cancer and have a registry programme to facilitate planning, guidance and evaluation of the cancer research and control programme in the wake of the rising number of cases.

In a Government Order issued by the Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department) M.T. Krishna Babu, it was stated that cancer had become one of the major non-communicable diseases contributing to high mortality. Cancer cases were not being diagnosed and were under-reported, the G.O. said.

"Several cancer cases are not reported and there is a limited scope for the State to intervene for early screening and follow-up action in providing timely treatment. Diagnosis of cancer must be reported to the appropriate authority. The data received on cancer in the State would be used to frame policy and prevention and control of the disease, establishing facilities and cancer research and training centres," the order said.

All the staff in government and private hospitals, laboratories, medical institutions and any healthcare-related facilities should report the diagnosed cancer cases to the government in a prescribed format within one week of the date of diagnosis.