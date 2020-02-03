Now, good work will earn you an award

Government employees getting flak for mistakes or suspension for flouting norms or going against rules is commonplace, but Anantapur district administration will now recognise inspiring or exemplary work by government employees or general public by giving them ‘Spoorthi’ award every week.

Announcing the decision, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Monday told district officers during the Spandana programme at the Collectorate that any official from the lowest cadre to the department head in the district will be considered for this recognition.

“This is only to motivate the general public and officials to do their best in whatever they are assigned and go beyond their call of duty to reach out to the needy to make society a better place to live in,” the Collector said.

Setting the example

Last week, Penukonda Sub-Collector T. Nishanthi designed and initiated a new programme ‘Pillalu-Navvulu’ for the government school students in the Revenue Division for holistic personality development.

She roped in dentists to check the dental heath of students of the Turkapatnam ZP High School in Roddam Mandal. Her effort was recognised through the award and she received a special greeting card and a sapling through a special messenger.

She also identified some government schools in the Penukonda division for special coaching classes in Music, Dance, Karate, sporting and other such extra-curricular activities so that children find going to school an interesting affair.

A retired government employee Bala Prasad, who donated amount from his pension money to ‘Sundara Anantha’ initiative to make city cleaner and greener with people’s participation, was the second person to be recognised with ‘Spoorthi’ award.

Four Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) S. Vishnu Prasad of Talupula Mandal, B. Nirmala Kumari of Putluru, V. Ramesh Babu of Kadiri and B. Shakuntala of Nallacheruvu, who achieved 95% of pensions disbursement on a single day on Saturday, were also appreciated and handed over saplings and Spoorthi Greeting Card signed by the District Collector as recognition of their efforts.