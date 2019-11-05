Now, donate ₹10,000, avail VIP darshan

The TTD on Tuesday announced the official launch of onine contribution of funds to its newly floated Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust.

The trust is aimed at constructing temples in the remote areas inhabited by people hailing from the backward and downtrodden communities.

Every devotee who contributes a minimum of ₹10,000 to the trust will be provided a VIP break darshan ticket.

Validity

Briefing the media, TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma reddy said that in accordance with the new system that was formally launched late on Monday evening, the devotees contributing funds could avail of the darshan within six months from the date of the contribution.

“For the present, it has been resolved to make 200 VIP tickets available on every Friday and 500 tickets on the remaining days of a week,” Mr. Reddy said.

Efforts are on to extend the facility to festive days such as the New Year and the auspicious ‘Vaikuntha Ekadasi’.

“So far, 1,109 devotees have contributed to the trust,” he said.