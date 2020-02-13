Now Dalits getting a fair deal, says MLA

Vemuru MLA Merugu Nagarjuna has said that Dalits have been solidly behind YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the last ten years and the latter, after becoming Chief Minister, initiated several measures for the welfare of Dalits.

Addressing a meeting of the SC cell held at the party central office, Mr. Nagarjuna said that the during the TDP rule, Dalits were given a raw deal and their lands had been encroached. “Everyone knew that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a role in the note for vote case and because of it, he left Hyderabad. Mr. Naidu planned to build capital in five years by taking thousands of acres of land from farmers in the name of development and ‘cheated’ them,” the MLA alleged.

He said the government fulfilled almost 80% of the promises made by the YSRCP during elections in just seven months and the Chief Minister introduced several schemes for Dalits. “Impressed by the welfare activities of the Chief Minister, Dalits unanimously supported the idea of three capitals,” he said.