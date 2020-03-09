Now, commuting made stress free for rail users

The South Central Railway, Vijayawada division, launched ‘Bounce’ bike self-rental services as part of its New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Idea Scheme by letting space at the east entrance of Vijayawada railway station, on Sunday. Senior divisional commercial manager P. Bhaskar Reddy participated in the inaugural as chief guest and public relations officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar was the guest of honour.

Vijayawada division took the initiative with the help of Bounce Bike Rentals to provide effective first and last-mile connectivity to rail users to enable them to quickly reach their destinations from Vijayawada railway station. The idea is to make the daily commute stress free, time-saving, reliable, convenient and eco- friendly, according to an official release.

Dockless business model

Bounce bike rentals have chosen the hub-to-hub operating model in the initial phase of its launch to get familiar with city posts and its users before shifting to a dockless business model. The service provider is currently operating 100-plus bounce hubs at potential locations like bus stands, colleges and offices in the city for providing easy last-mile connectivity to its users.

Users can install Bounce app on their mobile phones and can book rides through a two-step procedure, which involves one-time user verification by uploading driving licences and locating the nearest Bounce hubs.

Divisional Railway Manager P. Srinivas complimented the commercial department of Vijayawada division for coming up with innovative ideas and said such initiatives help in bridging the gaps in public transportation system by creating a more affordable and congestion-free ecosystem for daily commuters.