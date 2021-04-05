Now, BJP seeks one chance for ‘speedier development’

The saffron party is emerging as an alternative to YSRCP, says Dubbak MLA

BJP MLA from Dubbak in Telangana M. Raghunandan Rao on Sunday urged people to give one chance to the saffron party in the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection for “speedier development of the region.”

Campaigning for BJP candidate K. Ratna Prabha at Naidupeta in Nellore district, Mr. Rao, who had shocked the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti by winning the Dubbak byelection, reasoned that one additional MP seat either to the YSRCP or to the TDP, would not make much difference, except for addition of a number.

“People, for the sake of development, should give a chance to the BJP,” he emphasised.

If elected, the bureaucrat-turned-politician could even become a Union Minister and contribute her mite for the development of the State, including the Tirupati region, he reasoned.

Though the people of the State gave an overwhelming number of MP seats to the YSRCP, they failed to articulate effectively the issues concerning their constituencies in Parliament, Mr. Rao opined.

Referring to the TDP’s decision to keep away from the MPTC and ZPTC elections, he said the TDP was now on the path of political oblivion, and the BJP was emerging as an alternative to the YSRCP.

On the BJP’s promise to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Puducherry but not to Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rao said both could not be seen on the same footing regarding devolution of central funds as one was a Union Territory and another a State.