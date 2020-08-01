Now, a dedicated COVID-19 call centre

As part of disseminating information on COVID-19, a 24x7 call centre started functioning at Shilparamam in Tirupati on Saturday.
The call centre works under the aegis of the COVID-19 coordination committee. Government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, in his capacity of the committee’s chairman, formally inaugurated the call centre. People in and around Tirupati can dial 7799511003/4/5/6 to get their grievances redressed or doubts clarified.
Health tips can also be had over telephone by dialling the call centre. SETVEN Chief Executive Officer Muralikrishna Reddy, Additional District Medical and Health Officer Aruna Sulochana, IMA COVID-19 district coordinator D. Srihari Rao, IMA women’s wing president P. Krishna Prasanthi, IMA Tirupati chapter president Ravi Raju and others took part.
“The call centre registered a good response on the first day, with 132 callers dialling the number and getting suggestions from the six medical professionals. Most of the queries were on the care to be taken while in home isolation,” Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said.
